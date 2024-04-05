Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,875 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $40,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $128.12. 735,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,031. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

