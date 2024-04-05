Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.56. 99,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,804. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.