Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.18. 299,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.74. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.