Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,925 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $36,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.17. 318,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,766. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

