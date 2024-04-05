Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,661,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $12,613,330. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of PI stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $121.39. 58,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,686. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 2.05. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $142.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

