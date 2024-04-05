Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

