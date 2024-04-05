Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 602 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONON stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.16.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

