Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.80. 745,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

