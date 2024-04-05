Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 315.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TTD traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. 834,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 234.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.