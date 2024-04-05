Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.97. 401,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

