Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 5th (ACHL, ACRV, AFL, AGF.B, AIZ, ALGT, ALK, AMAL, AMP, APO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 5th:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its price target trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $392.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$74.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $97.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $66.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $400.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.50 to $23.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $290.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$74.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $25.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $166.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$113.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$112.00 to C$120.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$115.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$124.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $89.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $244.00 to $311.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $39.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $124.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 121 ($1.52). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $650.00 to $700.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $700.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.50 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$10.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $36.00 to $33.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $67.00 to $55.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $195.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $93.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $179.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $335.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $635.00 to $708.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $221.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $204.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $91.00 to $94.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $780.00 to $1,800.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$109.00 to C$121.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $765.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $12.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $169.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $61.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $199.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.50 to $30.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 256 ($3.21). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $127.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $122.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $128.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $97.00 to $92.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $51.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $41.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $330.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $274.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $296.00 to $294.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$86.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $49.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $2.75. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $618.00 to $584.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $263.00 to $322.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

