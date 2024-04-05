CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 1.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.82 and last traded at $64.32. 573,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,898,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. TD Cowen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.