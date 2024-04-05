Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $980.99 and last traded at $978.00. 2,235,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,476,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $957.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $95,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

