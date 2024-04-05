Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 13,362,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,241,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 258.03, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.