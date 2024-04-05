Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.9 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $270.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.80. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

