China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 991 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of META stock traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.30. 3,344,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,476,145. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $530.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

