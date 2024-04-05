Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $37,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.1 %

ANET stock traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.84. The company had a trading volume of 612,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,940. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,248 shares of company stock worth $93,834,081. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.