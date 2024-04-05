Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 605 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $35,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PNC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.21. 918,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

