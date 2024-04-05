Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $37,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.76. 215,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,312. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $290.98 and a one year high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

