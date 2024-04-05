EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVEX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVE by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Further Reading

