Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.71. 114,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,048,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOUS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.