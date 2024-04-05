Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 743,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,785,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Creative Planning grew its position in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cronos Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cronos Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cronos Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

