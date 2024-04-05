USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Trading Down 3.5%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.90. 63,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 409,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.05%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $1,074,760.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $1,074,760.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866,269 shares of company stock worth $46,746,196 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

