Polkadot Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.79 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $8.38 or 0.00012360 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $11.98 billion and $14.79 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,430,239,745 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
