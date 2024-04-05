RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Up 3.4%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $53.78. 26,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 449,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. Equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 62,500 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,603,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,290 shares of company stock worth $12,130,047. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 4,739.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 264,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

