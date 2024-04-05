Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $16.89 or 0.00024917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and approximately $19.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00066846 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,993,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,971,484 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

