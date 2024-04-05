WhiteCoin Price Down 54.8% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $340,285.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00143637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00016050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008502 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001445 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.