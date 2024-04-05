Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 129,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,237,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,356,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

