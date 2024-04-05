XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Up 3.7%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.67 and last traded at $126.91. Approximately 130,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,320,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

XPO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in XPO by 5.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in XPO by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

