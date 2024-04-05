Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 3.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 56,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 310,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. The company had revenue of $193.03 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
