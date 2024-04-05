Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 3.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 56,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 310,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. The company had revenue of $193.03 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.