SPDR S&P Retail ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 25,917 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,181 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $500.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

