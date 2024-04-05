Citigroup Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $169.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.10. 169,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.