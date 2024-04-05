Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) PT Lowered to $46.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 187,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,485 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

