Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,845. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

