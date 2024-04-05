Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $52,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $122.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,621,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,928,162. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

