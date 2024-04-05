ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $953.41, but opened at $976.50. ASML shares last traded at $977.05, with a volume of 208,244 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $946.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

