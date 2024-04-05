Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $310.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $167.12 and last traded at $170.00. Approximately 30,803,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 101,459,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.11.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.6% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla by 88.7% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

