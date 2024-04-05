SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,506 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.01. 1,170,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

