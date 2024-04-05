Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 16,517 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

JEPI stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.