Corundum Group Inc. Buys 944 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

