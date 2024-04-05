Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,807 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

