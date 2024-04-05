Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 574 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $43,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $9.05 on Friday, hitting $576.16. 257,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

