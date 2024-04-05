Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460,449 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after buying an additional 208,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,915,000 after acquiring an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.5 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.16. 290,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,388. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

