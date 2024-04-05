Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,008,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MAR traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.99. 485,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,579. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $256.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

