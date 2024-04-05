Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $31.35 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $31,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.17. 302,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.