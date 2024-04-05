Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 7,244 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 141.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VIG opened at $178.90 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.