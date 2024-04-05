Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,265 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

