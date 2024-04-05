SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s Largest Position

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 771,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $43,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.