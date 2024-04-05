BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.
BlackBerry Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,719. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.
Insider Activity at BlackBerry
In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BB
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.