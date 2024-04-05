Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $11.88. Retail Opportunity Investments shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 323,979 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 222.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.